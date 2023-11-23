The Impact of Phone Usage Policies on Student Interactions

When students at Stevens High School in Claremont returned to school this year, they were met with a new policy regarding phone usage. As part of this policy, students are required to turn off their phones and place them in Yondr pouches, which can only be unlocked with a special device at the end of the day. Three months into the school year, Principal Chris Pratt has observed a significant improvement in the overall climate of the school.

According to Pratt, students are now interacting more with each other in the hallways and cafeteria, and incidents of bullying and harassment via phones have reduced. Additionally, there has been an increase in instructional time. This innovative approach to phone usage in schools is a departure from the norm, and it has garnered attention from educational organizations and state departments in New Hampshire.

In parallel with these changes, the New Hampshire Department of Education and Department of Health and Human Services have developed a curriculum focused on teaching K-12 students about responsible social media practices. The state’s Department of Justice has also taken action filing a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, over allegations of violating consumer protection laws and creating addictive products for children. The state is actively working on providing resources for parents to engage with their child’s social media use and find healthy alternatives.

While these initiatives are promising, experts caution that the relationship between children and social media is complex and there are no easy solutions. Heather Inyart, the executive director of Media Power Youth, emphasizes the need for healthy discussions and critical analysis of available media. It is crucial to strike a balance between ensuring digital literacy and allowing adolescents the independence to explore and learn.

