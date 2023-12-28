The Potential for Increased Election Misinformation in the 2024 Presidential Election

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, experts are warning of a potential surge in election misinformation, exacerbating the already prevalent issue surrounding the distrust of election processes. The proliferation of false election conspiracy theories, such as ballot stuffing and deceased individuals voting, continues to persist on social media platforms and cable news networks. This trend is expected to worsen in the upcoming election due to the erosion of safeguards that previously countered these false claims.

Contributing to this concern is the accessibility and affordability of generative artificial intelligence tools that can produce convincing deepfakes within seconds. These manipulated images, videos, and audio clips have already made their way into experimental presidential campaign ads and can easily fool voters if disseminated without proper labels. Such deepfakes could potentially depict political candidates engaging in activities or saying things they never actually did, further manipulating public opinion.

The regulation of deepfake technology remains an ongoing debate, with minimal progress in establishing laws or legislation to address the issue. Some states have implemented rules requiring deepfakes to be labeled or banning misrepresentation of candidates, and certain social media platforms have introduced AI labeling policies. However, the efficacy of these measures in consistently identifying violators remains uncertain.

Additionally, the landscape of social media platforms has evolved, raising concerns about misinformation spread and moderation. The acquisition of Twitter Elon Musk and subsequent changes to the platform have contributed to shifting dynamics, leaving public officials susceptible to impersonators and significantly reducing moderation efforts. Similarly, other platforms like X, Meta, and YouTube have removed policies targeting hate speech and misinformation, leading to a more unregulated environment that amplifies false narratives and disinformation.

The rise of TikTok and other less regulated platforms has further exacerbated the issue, creating additional information silos where baseless claims can thrive. Private chat-based apps like WhatsApp and WeChat also present challenges in addressing misinformation, as outside groups have limited visibility into the dissemination of false information.

Experts express concerns about the potential influence of former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, given his persistence in falsely claiming victory in the 2020 election. Trump has repeatedly suggested election rigging and has already urged his supporters to intervene to “guard the vote” against fraudulent activities. This rhetoric may contribute to increased election misinformation and potentially lead to election vigilantism or violence.

In conclusion, the 2024 presidential election presents challenges in combatting election misinformation, with the accessibility of deepfake technology, the fading social media guardrails, and the enduring influence of former President Donald Trump. It remains crucial for platforms, lawmakers, and the public to address these concerns and implement effective measures to protect the integrity of the election process.