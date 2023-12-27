2024 U.S. Election: The Growing Threat of Misinformation and Deepfakes

A tumultuous chapter in American history, the storming of the U.S. Capitol in 2019, casts a long shadow into the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Despite the passage of almost three years, false election conspiracy theories continue to be prevalent on social media and cable news. The impact of these bogus claims is expected to be even more severe this time around, as safeguards against misinformation are eroding and the tools to create and spread it are becoming stronger.

Former President Donald Trump’s encouragement has fueled the idea among many Americans that election results cannot be trusted. A majority of Republicans still believe that Joe Biden’s presidency is not legitimate. This skepticism, combined with the rise of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools, creates a fertile environment for the spread of misinformation that can potentially influence the election outcome.

Deepfakes, manipulated images and videos that appear convincingly real, have already made their way into experimental presidential campaign ads. As AI technology becomes more accessible, the production of deepfakes is becoming easier and faster. The danger lies in the ability of these fabricated media to deceive voters, as they blur the line between reality and fiction. Misinformation scholar Kathleen Hall Jamieson warns that our inherent cognitive biases may lead us to believe in these fabrications rather than the actual truth.

Efforts to regulate this technology are underway, but progress has been slow. The Federal Election Commission, along with both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, is exploring ways to address the issue, but no concrete rules or legislation have been finalized. Some individual states have passed laws requiring deepfakes to be labeled or banning their use altogether. Social media companies like YouTube and Meta have introduced AI labeling policies, but their effectiveness in catching violators remains to be seen.

Furthermore, the landscape of social media platforms has undergone significant changes. Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and subsequent alterations have left public officials vulnerable to impersonations and reduced the teams responsible for combating misinformation. YouTube, Meta, and X have removed policies against hate speech and misinformation, creating an unregulated echo chamber that amplifies false narratives.

As we approach the 2024 election, the combination of advanced AI tools, weakened safeguards, and the proliferation of baseless claims sets the stage for a potentially worse disinformation campaign than in previous elections. Misinformation expert Kate Starbird warns that the downsizing of content moderation teams may exacerbate the problem. However, there is hope in the form of increased social resilience, as the public becomes more aware of these tactics.

Ultimately, the battle against misinformation and deepfakes will require concerted efforts from lawmakers, social media platforms, and the public. It is crucial to remain vigilant, verify information from reliable sources, and develop critical thinking skills to distinguish truth from fiction. Only through collective action can we safeguard the integrity of the democratic process in the face of evolving threats.