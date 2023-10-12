Republican-Led States Pass Tech Laws, TikTok Fights Back in Montana

Montana is among the states leading the charge in passing new tech laws, with many of the world’s largest tech companies closely watching a federal court hearing that could determine whether TikTok will be banned in the state next year. TikTok is suing Montana to stop a first-of-its-kind state law that would prohibit the app effective January 1. The law, drafted Montana’s Republican attorney general and signed its governor in May, aims to rein in Big Tech and protect conservative family values.

Republican officials argue that platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat are undermining conservative values, allowing harmful content and online predators to target children, and censoring conservative political views. These officials have introduced several state bills to regulate social media apps and adult sites, prioritizing parental control over children’s online activities and content moderation. This push Republican-led states has far surpassed the efforts of their Democratic counterparts.

However, civil rights groups have voiced concerns, warning that these new laws could limit young people’s access to crucial sexual health information, hinder their ability to organize protests, and isolate them from LGBTQ+ communities. Since 2021, at least 38 bills regulating social media content moderation, children’s online privacy, and online pornography have been passed state legislatures. Of these, 55 percent were passed states with Republican governors and Republican-controlled legislatures.

TikTok is fighting back against the Montana ban, arguing that it is unconstitutional and highlighting the platform’s safety measures for young users. Montana is not the only state taking action against TikTok, as at least 32 states, mostly Republican-led, have already banned the app from government devices or state networks through laws or orders.

These moves towards regulating tech companies have gained momentum as platforms faced criticism for bias against conservative views. Since the banning of former President Donald J. Trump from social media platforms, lawmakers in Florida and Texas have passed laws seeking to penalize platforms for banning political candidates or to enable citizens to sue platforms for removing their posts. However, these laws have faced legal challenges and are subject to ongoing court battles.

The catalyst for these new tech laws can be traced back to a report published conservative think tanks, which provided a blueprint for giving parents more control over their children’s internet use. Recommendations included age verification for pornographic websites, parental access to social media accounts of minors, and limiting minors’ access to their social media accounts during certain hours.

While the battle between Republicans and Big Tech continues, the outcome of the Montana court hearing is eagerly anticipated, as it could set a precedent for future legal battles between states and tech companies.

Sources:

1. [Source Article](source-article-url)

2. National Conference of State Legislatures

3. Free Speech Coalition