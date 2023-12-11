Income Tax Raids on Odisha Distillery Company Lead to Record Cash Seizure

Summary: The ongoing Income Tax raids on properties related to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu have resulted in the seizure of over Rs 350 crores of unaccounted cash. Meanwhile, an old post Sahu on social media has resurfaced, drawing criticism from BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya. The raids, conducted the Income Tax department, have now reached their sixth day and have been labeled as the highest-ever cash haul in a single action any probe agency. The counting of the seized cash is ongoing, with additional resources deployed to expedite the process.

In Odisha, the Income Tax department’s raids on an Odisha-based distillery company have created a stir. These raids, which began on December 6, have now entered their sixth day, with no signs of slowing down. The operation has already seen the seizure of over Rs 350 crores of unaccounted cash, making it the largest haul in the history of any probe agency.

The raids specifically targeted properties related to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu, prompting criticism from BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya. Taking a screenshot of an old social media post Sahu, Malviya sarcastically commented on the Congress leader’s “dark sense of humor.” The post, from August 2022, lamented the prevalence of black money and corruption in the country.

To expedite the counting process, additional machines, staff, and security personnel have been deployed. Currently, the cash is being counted at the SBI main branch in Bolangir. So far, 156 cash-loaded bags have been seized and taken for counting.

The significance of this raid cannot be understated. It marks a crucial step towards curbing unaccounted cash and cracking down on corruption. The authorities involved in this operation deserve commendation for their diligent efforts. As the counting of the seized cash continues, it remains to be seen what further revelations the investigation will uncover.