Canada Urges Regulating Meta’s News-Sharing Loopholes

In light of recent developments surrounding the Online News Act, Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge has called for Canada’s broadcasting regulator to closely examine the ways in which Meta’s platforms allow for the sharing of news content. Despite Meta’s initial move to block news on Facebook and Instagram following the passing of the law, certain loopholes and workarounds have enabled Canadian users to continue accessing news through these platforms.

The decision Meta to implement news blocks was ostensibly done to ensure compliance with the legislation, which requires tech giants to compensate media organizations for the use of their content. However, users have discovered alternative methods to navigate these restrictions, such as using internet browsers on their phones or computers to view news posts from media organizations on Instagram.

Furthermore, individuals have found ways to share news stories directly messaging news links, sharing screenshots of articles, or manipulating news links to make them compatible with story features that automatically delete after 24 hours. These creative tactics have allowed news to persist on the platforms, albeit in different forms.

As the Online News Act seeks to establish fair compensation for media outlets, it becomes imperative for the broadcasting regulator to address the existing loopholes. It is essential that Meta and other tech giants adhere to the spirit of the law and take appropriate measures to prevent the dissemination of news content without proper compensation. By regulating these news-sharing methods effectively, the broadcasting regulator can maintain the core intention of the Online News Act while ensuring a level playing field for media organizations operating in the digital landscape.

Moving forward, it remains crucial for regulatory bodies to stay vigilant and proactively address any loopholes that may arise on Meta’s platforms or any other technology company’s services. The fair compensation of media outlets is of utmost importance to sustain a thriving and diverse news ecosystem in Canada.