Netflix experienced a significant stock rally on Thursday, with shares surging 16.5% — its largest one-day percentage move since January 20, 2021. The surge came after the streaming giant reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The company saw a substantial increase in subscribers, with revenue improving from $7.9 billion to $8.54 billion compared to the same period last year.

One of the factors contributing to the increase in subscribers was Netflix’s clampdown on password sharing, which resulted in 8.8 million net new additions in the quarter — the highest number ever recorded for a third quarter. This success was acknowledged JP Morgan.

Not only did Netflix’s stock experience a surge, but the company’s investment-grade bonds also performed well throughout the day. BondCliQ Media Services, a data solutions provider, reported that spreads tightened three to five basis points as the day progressed.

Over the last 10 days, Netflix’s bond performance has been more mixed. While the company’s three-year and five-year bonds experienced selling, the seven-year bonds saw buying interest.

Netflix currently has $11.3 billion worth of outstanding bonds, with the bulk of these bonds maturing in 2028. The positive earnings report and the strong performance of its bonds indicate that the market has reacted favorably to Netflix’s financial performance.

Analysts predict that Netflix’s decision to crack down on password sharing may continue to benefit the company, potentially leading to further growth in paid subscriptions.

Sources: MarketWatch, BondCliQ Media Services