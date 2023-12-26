2024 Compensation Policies: Will Entertainment Giants Follow Suit?

Wall Street and beyond are calling for more shareholder-friendly compensation policies from publicly-traded Hollywood giants in 2024. Apple and Netflix have already made changes to their executive pay structures in response to low shareholder support. In late 2023, Netflix announced substantial changes to its CEO and executive pay packages after shareholders rejected the compensation proposals. The streaming giant will now implement a “more conventional model” for executive compensation. Similarly, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook requested a pay cut after a drop in shareholder support for his compensation package.

Critics argue that companies should prioritize shareholder friendliness and address concerns to garner greater shareholder support for say-on-pay votes. Recent votes have shown lower support for Hollywood and tech giants, such as Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon. On the other hand, companies like Paramount Global, Fox, Comcast, Disney, and Alphabet have received higher approval rates for their compensation packages.

Experts note that corporate America has been shifting towards more performance-based pay in recent years. The prevalence of performance-based equity has increased, while time-based options have decreased. This trend reflects a desire to align executive compensation with company performance and shareholder interests.

As entertainment giants approach their upcoming shareholder votes on executive pay, they may consider following the footsteps of companies like Apple and Netflix. By updating their compensation policies to address shareholder concerns and emphasize performance-based pay, these companies can strive for greater shareholder approval.

While entertainment giants typically do not offer choices between cash and options for top executives, the actions of companies like Netflix could prompt a re-evaluation of compensation policies across the industry. Companies will likely assess if any major or symbolic updates are needed to align their executive pay with shareholder expectations. Ultimately, engaging with shareholders and addressing their concerns is key to achieving higher support in say-on-pay votes.