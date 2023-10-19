Your Netflix Bill Just Went Up: How to Save Money on Your Subscription

Netflix recently announced that it will be increasing prices on its Basic and Premium subscription plans. Basic plan subscribers will now pay $11.99 per month, a $2 increase, while Premium plan subscribers will now pay $22.99 per month, a $3 increase. The last time Netflix raised its prices was in January 2022.

For subscribers, this means an additional $24 or $36 to their annual Netflix bill. However, there are ways to save money and even benefit from your Netflix subscription.

One way is getting a credit card that rewards your Netflix binge-watching. The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, including Netflix. This is the highest streaming cash-back rate available. The cash back is earned in the form of Reward Dollars, which can be used as a statement credit to lower your credit card balance.

The U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card is another option that allows cardholders to earn 5% cash back on two bonus categories each quarter, including television, internet, and streaming services. Netflix is listed as a qualifying merchant for this cash-back offer.

If you’re a T-Mobile customer, you may already have a free Netflix subscription. T-Mobile offers a “Netflix On Us” deal for qualifying cell phone plans, providing a complimentary Netflix subscription and combining your streaming and cell phone bills into one.

Pausing your Netflix subscription is another way to save money. Netflix allows you to temporarily pause your membership, giving you a break from the monthly cost if you’re looking to cut expenses or if you’re not currently watching any shows.

Additionally, you can make your Netflix payment count towards your credit score. By using Experian Boost™, a free service, you can receive credit for paying your Netflix subscription on time. Experian Boost connects your bank account to add your payments to your credit file, potentially improving your credit score.

While the price increase may be unwelcome, it’s worth exploring these options to save on your Netflix subscription. Consider getting a rewards credit card, checking your phone carrier’s offers, pausing your subscription, and utilizing Experian Boost to maximize the value of your monthly payment.

