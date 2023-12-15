Smartphone App Raises Concerns About Public Record Transparency in Oklahoma

The use of the smartphone app Signal staff and management at the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has raised concerns about transparency and public record accessibility. While Signal is known for its encryption and privacy protection, it also allows conversations, data, and records to be quickly deleted. This has the potential to hinder efforts to obtain public records when state employees and officials use their personal phones for state business.

In 2002, then-Attorney General Drew Edmondson issued an opinion stating that records and data created on personal smartphones state employees are considered public records, subject to the Open Records Act and Records Management Act. However, the use of apps like Signal contradicts this opinion and could allow public officials to circumvent open records laws.

An impromptu survey of other state agencies revealed that many do not use encryption apps like Signal. The Governor’s office confirmed that Governor Kevin Stitt does not use Signal, but some staff members do. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission and the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department also do not use the app. The Oklahoma State Department of Education did not provide a direct answer regarding their use of Signal.

Transparency advocates in Oklahoma expressed concerns about the growing use of the app. Kurt Gwartney, executive director of Freedom of Information Oklahoma, stated that using an app designed to not create a record raises suspicions about the transparency of state business. He emphasized that the Oklahoma Open Records Act presumes openness and transparency from public officials, regardless of the communication app or device used.

Oklahoma is not alone in grappling with nonofficial ways of communicating public officials. Gwartney cited Kansas as an example, where the governor issued an executive order requiring state email accounts to be used for government business. Taking similar actions in Oklahoma would send a message that the public has the right to know what is happening in state government.