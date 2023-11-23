New Approaches Needed: Journalism Programs Adapt to a Changing Media Landscape

Brazilian international student Fernando Bossoes came to Canada to study journalism, seeking a program that offered a more modern approach than those in his home country. However, just a few months into his studies at Humber College, he learned that the journalism program would be pausing new admissions in 2023. Several other Canadian schools, including Loyalist College, Wilfrid Laurier University, and Mohawk College, have faced similar challenges due to low enrollment.

The decline in trust and interest in traditional news media, coupled with a challenging job market, has led to a need for journalism programs to reinvent themselves. The 2023 Reuters Institute Digital News Report highlighted the growing reliance on video platforms like TikTok, especially among younger generations. This shift has impacted the way news is consumed and shared, with social media platforms taking center stage.

To attract prospective journalists, industry experts emphasize the importance of updating journalism programs to align with the needs of the digital age. This includes a greater emphasis on independent journalism and adapting to newer networks like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ordinary people and influencers are often more prominent than mainstream journalists.

While some schools have chosen to suspend their journalism programs temporarily in order to revamp their curriculum, others continue to see healthy enrollment. For example, Concordia University has experienced growth in its journalism programs and recently introduced a science journalism minor. Similarly, Toronto Metropolitan University’s School of Journalism has seen a year-over-year increase in enrollment.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution to the challenges faced journalism schools. While some institutions are focused on incorporating multimedia courses, others are advocating for a paradigm shift in how journalism is approached. This includes introducing community-focused courses, emphasizing solutions-based journalism, and teaching students how to cover topics like racism and marginalized communities.

Overall, journalism programs must adapt and evolve to meet the changing needs of the media landscape. By embracing new technologies, fostering diverse voices, and focusing on relevant and impactful reporting, these programs can shape the next generation of journalists equipped to navigate the digital age.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are journalism programs being shut down or paused?

Low enrollment, declining trust in traditional news media, and a challenging job market have led to journalism programs being shut down or paused. Schools need to update their programs to attract prospective journalists and align with the needs of the digital age.

What are the challenges faced journalism programs?

Journalism programs face challenges such as adapting to the rise of misinformation, the changing habits of news consumption, and incorporating new technologies. They must also address the need for diverse representation and coverage of marginalized communities.

How can journalism programs attract prospective journalists?

Journalism programs can attract prospective journalists updating their curriculum to include courses on new media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Emphasizing independent journalism, solutions-based reporting, and covering topics like racism and marginalized communities can also make programs more appealing.

Are all journalism programs facing enrollment challenges?

While some journalism programs have faced enrollment challenges and have been paused or shut down, other programs continue to see healthy enrollment. It depends on factors such as the program’s reputation, the curriculum offered, and the school’s ability to adapt to the changing media landscape.