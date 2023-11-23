New Release “Jawan” Breaks Records as It Dominates Netflix

The recently released film “Jawan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, has taken the streaming world storm, becoming the most-watched film in India on Netflix. This action-packed thriller has soared to the top of the charts, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances.

In just two weeks since its launch, “Jawan” has generated a staggering 3.7 million views, totaling 10,600,000 hours of watch time. While it currently ranks third among the top ten non-English films on Netflix, it holds the record for being the most-watched film in India across all languages during its initial weeks of release.

Taking to their official Twitter account, Netflix India announced the film’s success, stating, “Vikram Rathore has hijacked our hearts and records! Jawan is now the most-watched film in India in the first 2 weeks of launch, across all languages, on Netflix! Watch Jawan in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, now streaming on Netflix.”

Shah Rukh Khan himself expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their unwavering support and love for the film. He shared his excitement, stating, “I am thrilled to share that Jawan is the most-watched film in India on Netflix. The overwhelming response we’ve received from Netflix audiences only reaffirms the brilliance of Indian cinema.”

“Jawan” not only showcases the brilliance of storytelling but also celebrates the passion and vibrant spirit of Indian cinema. Directed Atlee, the film also features esteemed actors such as Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in special appearances.

With its remarkable success on Netflix, “Jawan” has redefined box office triumphs in the streaming era, leaving a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. As Shah Rukh Khan continues to impress with his diverse choices, his next film, “Dunki,” helmed Rajkumar Hirani, is highly anticipated and slated for release on Christmas 2023.

