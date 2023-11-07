Instagram Hits 1 Million Paid Subscriptions Milestone with New Changes for Creators

Instagram has reached a significant milestone in its efforts to support content creators surpassing 1 million active paid subscriptions on the platform. While this number may seem small compared to Instagram’s massive user base of over 2.35 billion monthly active users, it is a noteworthy achievement considering that the Instagram Subscriptions program was launched only a year and a half ago.

To further assist creators in growing their subscriber base, Instagram has introduced new promotional tools. A “Subscribe” button will now appear for followers who come across content from a creator that has enabled subscriptions. This feature aims to make it easier for creators to welcome new subscribers via direct messages and stories, fostering more personal interactions and increasing user engagement.

Alongside this milestone, Instagram has also unveiled a holiday bonus program exclusively for creators, available in the US, South Korea, and Japan. This invitation-only program rewards creators for the production of both reels and photo content, offering payment based on the number of reel plays and photo views their content receives during the specified period.

Notably, Facebook, Meta’s social media platform, has made changes to its subscriber program as well. In the coming months, Facebook subscriptions will be extended to millions more creators, with additional subscription options through Reels and Stories. Creators will have more control over pricing, allowing them to adjust the subscription price over time, and the option to gift a free 30-day subscription to fans.

Furthermore, both Instagram and Facebook are providing support to creators in finding brand partners for collaboration. Creators enrolled in the monetization program will receive prompts regarding any potential errors in their content that may hinder monetization before it is published if they select “Allow brand partners to boost.”

While these changes may not have a direct impact on regular content consumers, they offer creators more accessible opportunities to generate income from their content. Despite Facebook and Instagram primarily earning revenue through advertisements, the platforms are making strides to expand the subscription market.

