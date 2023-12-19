New Movement of Online Exploration of Islam Inspires a Global Audience

Despite the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, a new movement is emerging on social media that focuses on the exploration of Islam. Through platforms like TikTok, millions of users are witnessing the displays of Islamic faith Palestinians in Gaza, which has sparked a surge in posts, livestreams, and discussions about the Qur’an.

The hashtag #Islam has gained rapid popularity, with videos using the hashtag accumulating over 35 billion views globally. This movement has particularly resonated with younger viewers, with the majority aged 18-24. Many individuals have taken to social media to share their faith journey, their insights about Islam, and their reactions to the crisis in Gaza.

Hunter Graves, a 21-year-old college senior, expressed his admiration for the strength and resilience of Gazans who express gratitude to Allah even in the face of tragedy. He has posted several videos discussing Islam, sparking conversations and garnering millions of views.

Muhammad Kolila, an imam at the Downtown Denver Islamic Center, highlights the power of social media in spreading knowledge, challenging biases, and expressing solidarity. Many TikTokers have found connections between the struggles of Palestinians and other marginalized groups, which has helped deconstruct negative beliefs about Islam.

While the rise of online exploration of Islam echoes a similar phenomenon that occurred after 9/11, it now reaches a much wider audience and humanizes Muslims in a way that was not possible before. Islam provides comfort and answers to existential questions about life, death, and suffering, making it a source of inspiration in times of hardship.

The surge in online content has also inspired some individuals to re-explore their faith. Fashion influencer Fatima Abdi has started sharing her faith journey and modest fashion with her audience, and Cornell Jones has received numerous messages about his reversion experience.

However, while social media can be a powerful tool for connecting and learning, it is important to approach the journey to Islam with caution and seek reputable sources. Rushing into Islam or comparing one’s journey to others online may not provide a fully informed perspective. Additionally, being open about faith online can come with harsh scrutiny.

Nevertheless, this movement of online exploration of Islam has created a rare space for empathy and understanding between Muslims and non-Muslims. By coming together, learning, and unlearning, this movement has the potential to bring people closer during a time of collective grief and inhumanity.