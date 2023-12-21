Supporters Rally Behind Harvard President Amid Calls for Resignation

Amid calls for her resignation, supporters are rallying behind Harvard University’s president, Claudine Gay. Donors and politicians have called for her ouster after her remarks about antisemitism came under scrutiny. However, a group of faculty members has signed a petition urging the Harvard Corporation, the body that could decide Dr. Gay’s fate, to resist political pressures and support academic freedom.

Dr. Gay has apologized for her inadequate remarks before a congressional committee, acknowledging that they caused distress and pain. As tensions escalate, over 500 members of the Harvard faculty have signed the petition, demonstrating their support for Dr. Gay.

The fallout from the hearing has resulted in resignations and increased pressure on other university presidents. Calls for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s president, Sally Kornbluth, to step down have grown louder, while the president of the University of Pennsylvania, M. Elizabeth Magill, has already resigned.

The controversy stemmed from Dr. Gay’s response to questions about university policies regarding antisemitism and calling for the genocide of Jewish people. Dr. Gay’s initial responses seemed to equivocate, leading to criticism from Representative Elise Stefanik, who called for her resignation.

Despite the calls for her ouster, interviews with faculty members suggest that there have been few demands for Dr. Gay’s removal from campus. A petition opposing her removal, which highlighted Harvard’s commitment to academic freedom, quickly gained hundreds of signatures.

The intense reaction to the congressional exchange appears to have come primarily from donors and alumni rather than current faculty and students. Supporters of Dr. Gay argue that her resignation would set a dangerous precedent and undermine the integrity of academic institutions.

While the Harvard Corporation is scheduled to meet to discuss Dr. Gay’s fate, no policy changes have been made at the university thus far. The future of Harvard’s president will be a topic of discussion during the meeting.