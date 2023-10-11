The Legendary 2014 Faceplant: Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech

In 2014, a college football game took place between Wake Forest and Virginia Tech that was so incredibly terrible, it gained a cult-like following. Both teams were struggling, and the game itself was characterized extreme incompetence and futility. Fans and viewers couldn’t help but watch, fascinated the depths of the teams’ struggles and hoping to witness a breakthrough.

Wake Forest had hired a new head coach, Dave Clawson, to turn their team around. Their only quarterback was a true freshman named John Wolford, and the team’s performance was less than impressive. Virginia Tech, led legendary coach Frank Beamer, had lost momentum after an initial upset against Ohio State.

When the two teams met on the field, the expectations were low. The game started amidst gray, drizzly skies, and the performance of both teams left much to be desired. The yardage statistics seemed ordinary, but a closer look showed that both teams struggled to reach the end zone. The game was marked punts and missed field goal attempts.

The game continued into overtime, where the teams managed to score a combined total of only nine points. Wake Forest emerged as the victor with a final score of 6-3. Despite the game’s lack of skill and excitement, Coach Clawson expressed pride in his team’s valiant effort.

What truly made this game extraordinary was the reaction of Coach Beamer. Even in the face of defeat, he raised his arms in exultation, finding joy in the midst of the ugliness. This moment of celebration captured in a photograph became a meme, symbolizing the spirit of the game.

The Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech game of 2014 may have been one of the ugliest and most inept ever played, but it became a legend in its own right. It demonstrated that even in the midst of failure, hard work and perseverance can yield rewards that go beyond the score on the field.

