Sonam Kapoor Talks About Veteran Actors Joining Social Media

In a recent interview with India Today, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor shared her thoughts on veteran actors such as Saira Banu and Zeenat Aman joining social media platforms like Instagram to communicate with their fans and followers. Kapoor believes that social media is just another platform for artists to communicate their stories and express themselves.

As an artist, Kapoor believes that the need to communicate is inherent in their nature and cannot be changed. She praised veteran actors for embracing social media as a means to connect with their audience. Kapoor acknowledges that as artists, they always strive to communicate their stories through various mediums, including cinema, and social media is an extension of that.

During the interview, Kapoor also spoke about the importance of spending quality time with her family and son. She emphasized the need to strike a balance between work and personal life, which is why she values the time she gets to spend with her loved ones.

When asked about the types of films that are easier to make, Kapoor mentioned the film “Thank You For Coming” and praised actresses like Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor, and Tabu for their roles in films that empower women. She highlighted the contribution of actors like Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone who have paved the way for female empowerment through their film choices. Kapoor also acknowledged veteran actresses like Waheeda Rehman, Nutan, and Nargis for their influential roles.

On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in the crime thriller film “Blind.” She is set to start working on the feature film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel “Battle for Bittora” next year.

Overall, Kapoor’s views on veteran actors joining social media reflect an understanding of the importance of communication and the power of platforms like Instagram to connect with fans and share personal stories.

Sources:

– India Today

– PTI