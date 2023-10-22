Asian American Elders Learn Self-Defense Techniques to Combat Hate Crimes

At a recent anti-hate community workshop in the San Gabriel Valley, Asian American elders were given the opportunity to learn basic self-defense moves and breathing techniques to help calm their nervous systems. The event, hosted non-profits Compassion in SGV and Through Peace, aimed to empower the community and equip them with the tools to protect themselves against physical and verbal attacks. Attendees were provided with safety kits and personal alarms, and were connected with resources for reporting hate crimes.

The workshop was led Kevin Leung, head instructor with the Siu Lum Pai Kung Fu Association, who emphasized the importance of self-defense in keeping individuals safe. Leung acknowledged that the dynamic has changed in the United States, with Asians and seniors becoming targets of hate. He stressed the need for people to understand how to defend themselves.

Discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders continues to rise nationwide, even in a so-called “post-pandemic” era. A recent report revealed that nearly half of all AAPIs have experienced discrimination based on race or ethnicity, yet only 1 in 5 individuals reported it. This highlights the urgency of addressing the issue and supporting victims.

L.A. officials and local groups are pledging their support to victims and communities of color, recognizing the concerning trends. Through Peace, the non-profit organization involved in organizing the workshop, will be hosting more events around L.A. County as part of its ongoing Hate Crime Safety series. The aim is to address safety and mental wellness, with the upcoming workshop at the Crenshaw Community Center specifically focusing on these topics.

The Stop AAPI Hate coalition, which tracks hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, released a study to better understand the discrimination faced these communities. The coalition hopes to raise awareness and provide policy recommendations to combat hate crimes.

In California, hate crimes rose in 2022, but anti-Asian cases dropped significantly. However, the surge in anti-Asian hate during the pandemic had a severe mental toll on individuals, leading to increased fear and anxiety. Tragic incidents like the shooting spree in Atlanta and targeted attacks on AAPI establishments further escalated these concerns.

It is crucial to continue addressing hate crimes and discrimination against AAPIs and to provide resources and support to communities affected these issues.

