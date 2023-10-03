Disney+ Price Increase: What You Need to Know

Disney fans will have to dig a little deeper into their pockets starting October 12th. The ad-free plan for Disney+ will see a price increase to $13.99 per month, while the ad-supported plan will remain unchanged.

The ad-free plan, which allows subscribers to enjoy Disney’s vast library of content without interruptions, currently costs $11.99 per month. This new price hike marks a $2 increase, prompting some users to reevaluate their streaming choices.

For those unwilling to shell out the extra cash, the ad-supported plan remains an affordable option. Priced at $5.99 per month, this plan allows viewers to access all the Disney+ content with occasional advertisements.

Disney is well-known for its bundle options, and the price increase on Disney+ may prompt more subscribers to explore these packages. One popular bundle includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. This combination offers a comprehensive streaming experience for sports lovers and entertainment enthusiasts alike.

It’s worth noting that Disney continues to invest in its streaming platform, striving to provide high-quality content for subscribers. The increasing price tag on the ad-free plan may be a direct result of this investment in new and exclusive shows and movies.

As the streaming market becomes more competitive, it’s not uncommon for platforms to adjust their pricing structure. Disney’s price increase reflects the growing demand for streaming services and the need to sustain and expand their offerings.

All in all, Disney+ subscribers should be prepared for the upcoming price hike on the ad-free plan. However, those keeping an eye on their wallets can still enjoy the same content with the ad-supported plan or consider bundling options to get the most out of their streaming experience.

