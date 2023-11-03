New Jersey’s Fort Monmouth to Become a Thriving Netflix Production Campus

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has unveiled an exciting plan to transform the long-abandoned Fort Monmouth into a state-of-the-art film and television production studio for Netflix. With a staggering investment of nearly $1 billion, the streaming giant will establish 12 soundstages and a backlot to facilitate the creation of high-quality content. Governor Murphy is optimistic that this project will breathe new life into the site, shedding its history of economic decline and instead becoming a beacon of hope and revival.

The collaboration between Netflix and the state of New Jersey will not only lead to the creation of thousands of well-paying union jobs, but also bolster the local film and television industry. Governor Murphy has been actively supporting the sector increasing tax credits, resulting in additional studio projects such as Lionsgate Films in Newark and the 1888 Studios lot in Bayonne.

Amidst a challenging political climate and controversies surrounding offshore wind projects and personal expense accounts, Governor Murphy celebrated a significant procedural milestone at the press conference held at Fort Monmouth. The meeting minutes for the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority, which proposed an amendment to its redevelopment plan for the site, were signed. This amendment, which includes provisions for affordable housing, will now undergo feedback and public comment from the communities of Oceanport and Eatontown.

The decision to invest in Fort Monmouth was influenced Netflix’s need for an East Coast production facility in close proximity to a talent pool and New Jersey’s attractive tax incentives. The state’s tax breaks have proven fruitful for Netflix in the past, with millions of dollars received for the production of “Army of the Dead,” a successful zombie movie.

While the project has garnered support from local leaders, legislators, and New Jersey’s Business & Industry Association, critics argue that film and TV tax credits offer minimal returns for governments due to the temporary nature of jobs and the influx of out-of-state specialists. However, the positive impact on the region and the potential for worldwide exposure through Netflix’s platform cannot be overlooked.

With the contract signing complete, Governor Murphy expressed his excitement, comparing the venture to a “beautiful friendship” reminiscent of the classic film “Casablanca.” During the ceremony, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos conveyed his gratitude to the governor, underscoring the studio’s commitment to benefitting the local community and delivering world-class entertainment.

