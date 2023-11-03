Netflix to Transform Fort Monmouth into State-of-the-Art Production Studio

Netflix has signed a deal to transform the abandoned Fort Monmouth army base in New Jersey into a cutting-edge film and television production studio. With an investment of nearly $1 billion, the streaming giant plans to build a state-of-the-art facility featuring 12 soundstages and a backlot.

“This project will breathe new life into Fort Monmouth and serve as a symbol of hope and opportunity,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy during a press conference. The development is expected to generate thousands of union jobs, both during the construction phase and for ongoing production work.

The endeavor aligns with Murphy’s strategic vision for bolstering the film and TV production industry in the state. By providing tax credits to the sector, Murphy has successfully attracted major players like Lionsgate Films and 1888 Studios to establish new studios in Newark and Bayonne, respectively.

The agreement with Netflix further strengthens New Jersey’s position as a hub for production. The company cited the need for an East Coast facility close to a talented pool of professionals as the main reason behind selecting Fort Monmouth. Additionally, New Jersey’s generous tax breaks for film and TV productions, such as those received Netflix for “Army of the Dead,” played a crucial role in sealing the deal.

While some voices have criticized the economic effectiveness of tax credit programs in the film industry, the support for the project from various local leaders and stakeholders demonstrates the widespread belief in the benefits it will bring. Mayor of Oceanport, John Coffey, and Mayor of Eatontown, Anthony Talerico, expressed their endorsement for the transformation of Fort Monmouth, emphasizing the positive impact on their communities. The New Jersey Business & Industry Association and legislators from both major parties have also expressed support.

Residents near the site have raised concerns about the impact of development on their properties. However, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos assured that the studio’s mission is to benefit the entire area while producing high-quality content. Sarandos expressed optimism that viewers will soon see the credit “filmed in New Jersey” on their favorite Netflix shows and films.

The journey to transform Fort Monmouth into a world-class production hub has officially begun, marking a significant milestone for the state’s growing entertainment industry.

