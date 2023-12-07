Title: Mona Singh Shares Pictures with The Archies Team at Recent Event

Summary: Mona Singh took to Instagram to share a series of photos with the team of The Archies at a recent event. The pictures featured Mona with Zoya Akhtar, Aryan Khan, and actor Lakshya. Mona captioned the post with excitement for the gang to rock and roll, as The Archies is now streaming on Netflix. Fans expressed their admiration for Mona and her adorable photos, with one even noting that Aryan Khan rarely takes selfies. The Archies event, attended several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and his family, marked Mona’s Bollywood debut. Aryan Khan, on the other hand, is preparing for his directorial debut with the show “Stardom.” Mona’s recent project was the survival drama series Kaala Paani, which she starred in alongside Ashutosh Gowariker and other talented actors.

Mona Singh recently delighted her fans with a series of pictures showcasing her time with the team of The Archies at a recent event. The photos captured Mona’s radiant smile as she posed with industry stalwarts such as Zoya Akhtar and newcomer Aryan Khan. The first photo showcased Mona and Zoya, dressed in elegant cream and white outfits respectively, as they smiled for the camera. Aryan Khan, known for his camera shyness, managed to take a selfie with Mona in the second photo, accompanied Lakshya, who added to the jovial atmosphere.

Mona’s caption for the post expressed her enthusiasm for The Archies gang, urging them to rock and roll as the show is now streaming on Netflix. Fans flooded the comment section, praising Mona’s cuteness and her ability to capture wonderful moments in her photos. Many were astounded Aryan Khan’s rare appearance in a selfie, showcasing Mona’s ability to bring out the best in people.

The Archies event, which took place in Mumbai, was attended many celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and their children AbRam and Suhana. This event marked a special moment for Mona as she made her Bollywood debut with The Archies. Aryan Khan, meanwhile, is on the cusp of his directorial debut with the highly anticipated show “Stardom,” although official details have yet to be announced.

Mona’s recent project, the survival drama series Kaala Paani, was a hit among viewers and can be streamed on Netflix. The show featured a talented ensemble cast including Ashutosh Gowariker and garnered critical acclaim for its storyline set in the beautiful Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In conclusion, Mona Singh’s pictures with The Archies team at the recent event not only showcased her joyous moments but also highlighted her ability to create captivating photos. As Mona continues her journey in Bollywood and Aryan Khan gears up for his directorial debut, fans eagerly await more exciting projects from these talented individuals.