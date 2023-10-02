Hilarious Video of Aruba Mirza and Areej Mohyudin Goes Viral

A hilarious video featuring popular actress and model Aruba Mirza and her co-star Areej Mohyudin from the serial ‘Meray Hi Rehna’ is making waves on social media. The video, which was shared on Instagram, shows the duo lip-syncing dialogues in a humorous manner.

In the video, Areej Mohyudin can be seen lip-syncing the line, “Yeh gaana especially mere bande ke liye” (This song is for my man). However, when no song plays, Aruba Mirza comically lip-syncs the line, “gaana kidhar hai?” (Where is the song?). Areej Mohyudin then replies with, “Banda kidhar hai?” (Where is he?).

Aruba Mirza and Areej Mohyudin have a dedicated fan following on social media, where they regularly update their fans with captivating visuals. Aruba Mirza recently won the reality show ‘Tamasha 2,’ beating out several other celebrities. She has also appeared in popular dramas such as ‘Batashay’ and ‘Meray Hi Rehna.’

Areej Mohyudin has also made a name for herself in the showbiz industry with her outstanding performances in shows like ‘Bandish 2.’

The video has garnered a lot of attention online and has been widely shared among fans and followers of the two talented actresses.

