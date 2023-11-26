Revitalizing Arts and Culture Media: Recommendations for Change

A recent research project commissioned Creative New Zealand (CNZ) has shed light on the current state of arts and culture media in Aotearoa. The report, titled “New Mirrors – Strengthening Arts and Culture Media for Aotearoa New Zealand,” highlights the lack of representation and dwindling coverage of arts and culture in mainstream media.

The research, conducted respected researchers and creatives Rosabel Tan and James Wenley, consisted of interviews with artists, arts organizations, publicists, journalists, and decision-makers. Through their findings, they identified systemic barriers and trends that have contributed to the decline of arts and culture coverage.

One significant finding is the reduction of arts journalist positions and the overall decline of arts and culture coverage in legacy media. Wenley emphasizes that the arts and culture media landscape is on the edge of collapse, with many dedicated arts roles and platforms being lost over the years. This decline is rooted in the perception that arts and culture are seen as a “nice to have” rather than essential, leading to deprioritization within the media industry.

To address this issue, Tan and Wenley propose a two-pronged approach. Firstly, they recommend creating a dedicated fund for arts and culture media projects to support stronger coverage and address the competition between publications and artists. This fund would prioritize areas such as Māori and Pacific arts, regional arts, critic and review culture, long-form and investigative journalism, and experiments in storytelling.

The second recommendation is the establishment of an independent Arts Media Centre, modeled after the Science Media Centre. This center would bridge the gap between the media and creative sectors, enabling high-quality arts and culture journalism through training, advocacy, and relationship-building. It would serve as a centralized hub for connecting journalists with relevant spokespeople, providing targeted briefings on significant cultural stories, and offering training and advice for journalists and artists alike.

Additionally, the Arts Media Centre would facilitate collaborations, maintain an up-to-date media database, and advocate for arts and culture’s central importance in the lives of New Zealanders.

These recommendations offer a pathway forward to revitalize arts and culture media in Aotearoa. By investing in dedicated funding and establishing an independent body, the aim is to strengthen coverage, deepen understanding between media and cultural ecologies, and ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of arts and culture media.

