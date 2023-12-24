The Vibrant Art Scene in New York City

New York City is known for its thriving art scene, and there are plenty of solo exhibitions worth checking out before the end of the year. These artists are pushing the boundaries of their respective mediums and creating captivating works that will leave you mesmerized.

One artist to watch is Dan Lam, whose exhibition “Guttation” at Hashimoto Contemporary features an array of polychrome sculptures that appear to ooze and drip. Using materials like foams, resins, and polymers, Lam creates experimental and playful sculptures that embody a visceral tactility and materiality.

TM Davy, a New York-based painter, is another artist who deserves attention. His solo exhibition “Fae” at Company gallery showcases his vibrant figurative paintings and pastels that transport viewers to a fantastical world. Inspired childhood media like the Dark Crystal and The Gremlins, Davy’s works invite joyous reflection.

Argentine art collective Mondongo is also making waves with their exhibition “Welcome” at Barro. Using unconventional materials such as meat and wax, their work delves into themes of power, work, and sexuality. The exhibition offers an intriguing look at the social, cultural, and political experiences of the past years, with an emphasis on the perspective of the Global South.

Diamond Stingily’s solo show “Sand” at Greene Naftali features predominantly large-scale works made from sand. With the inclusion of bronze pieces resembling body parts, Stingily explores themes of place, memory, and experience in her emotionally resonant work.

Finally, Linus Borgo’s debut solo exhibition “Monstrum” at Yossi Milo is a must-see. Borgo’s figurative paintings and bronze sculptures delve into the boundaries of the human body and offer new approaches to ideas around bodily aesthetics, transformation, and trauma.

These solo exhibitions highlight the diversity and creativity of the artists working in New York City. So, whether you’re a fan of ceramics, painting, or sculpture, there’s something for everyone to appreciate in the vibrant art scene of the city that never sleeps.