TikTok Expands Concert Ticket Sales to More Countries

TikTok continues to revolutionize the music industry expanding its partnership with Ticketmaster to 20 new countries, allowing music lovers to purchase concert tickets directly through the app. This new feature, first launched in the US last year, has been highly successful, with 2.5 billion views of videos using the concert ticket purchase feature since its inception.

The expanded availability of concert tickets on TikTok includes countries such as the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and Australia, among others. Artists can now easily add event links to their TikTok profiles, making it convenient for fans to discover upcoming concerts and secure tickets with just a few clicks.

Michael Kümmerle, TikTok’s Global Music Partnership Development Lead, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “By enabling fans to buy tickets directly through TikTok, we’re giving artists the opportunity to reach ticket buyers in a whole new way and change the game for live events around the world.” This collaboration aims to bring fans closer to their favorite artists and provide further value to all artists at every stage of their careers.

Similarly, Ticketmaster’s Vice President of Global Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, Michael Chua, acknowledged the global demand for live music, emphasizing the power of this partnership in connecting artists’ content to event discovery and ticket purchase. Chua said, “TikTok and Ticketmaster are empowering artists to easily connect their content to event discovery and ticket purchase in-app, making it easier than ever for fans around the world to experience their favorite artists live.”

In addition to concert ticket sales, last week TikTok also introduced Artist Accounts, offering enhanced features for artists to deepen their connection with fans on the platform. These new features include an Artist tag, a Music tab on their profile, and the ability to pin songs and videos.

With over 75,000 artists already benefiting from this partnership, TikTok continues to provide a unique platform for musicians to showcase their talent and engage with a global audience. The expansion of concert ticket sales and the introduction of Artist Accounts further solidify TikTok’s position as a game-changer in the music industry.