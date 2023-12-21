Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine Bar to Close After Years of Serving Santa Monica

Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine Bar, a beloved pizza spot that has been a staple on Santa Monica’s Main Street for over a decade, will be bidding farewell to the community on January 5th. Despite its impending closure, the restaurant will continue to offer dine-in, carry out, and delivery services until its final day of operation. To express their gratitude, Stella Barra will also be introducing special promotions and discounts during the final weeks leading up to the closure.

During its time in Santa Monica, Stella Barra has become a cherished dining destination known for its indoor and outdoor patio seating. Offering a wide array of options ranging from crust dips and antipasti to pastas, desserts, wine, and cocktails, the menu caters to various preferences. Notably, Stella Barra has gained a reputation for its signature pizza selection, featuring mouthwatering options such as the Sausage & Shaved Fennel, the Spicy Diablo, and the Butternut Squash.

Through an Instagram post, the business expressed its gratitude to the Santa Monica community, stating, “We have been incredibly honored to be part of this community for over a decade, and it has been an absolute pleasure to serve our wonderful guests. Your loyalty has meant the world to us.”

Although saddened the closure of Stella Barra, community members can still enjoy their favorite pizzas and other dishes until January 5th. With its wide range of offerings, pleasant atmosphere, and years of dedicated service, Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine Bar will surely be missed Santa Monica locals and visitors alike.