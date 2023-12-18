LinkedIn’s AI Features Fail to Impress Users

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform owned Microsoft, recently rolled out new artificial intelligence (AI) features to assist users in crafting compelling headlines and “about me” sections for their profiles. However, user feedback indicates that these innovations have fallen short of expectations, with many users deeming them “boring,” “generic,” and at times, “inaccurate.”

While approximately 70% of users who tried the AI feature implemented the suggested recommendations, they soon discovered that these suggestions lacked personalization and failed to capture the uniqueness of their professional experiences. LinkedIn acknowledges this issue and advises users to review the proposed suggestions and customize them to better align with their specific situations. Furthermore, users have the option to modify their existing profiles and use the AI tool again to obtain new variations of suggestions.

In addition to profile enhancements, LinkedIn is also exploring and testing other AI capabilities, such as personalized news summaries for user feeds, assistance in composing posts and messages, and connecting users with job opportunities based on their interests. They are even leveraging AI and user insights to publish “collaborative articles” on topics like leadership, team building, and other skills.

Though AI can assist users in profile creation, the majority of users feel that additional effort is required to edit the suggested recommendations and tailor them to reflect their individual style and objectives. Concerns have also been raised about the potential homogenization of content due to the widespread use of AI, potentially diminishing its uniqueness and appeal.

In conclusion, while LinkedIn’s new AI features aimed at improving profiles have not met user expectations for personalization, the platform is actively working on addressing this concern. Users are encouraged to review and customize the suggestions provided, allowing them to maintain their individuality and create compelling profiles. As LinkedIn continues to integrate AI into various aspects of its platform, it faces the challenge of balancing efficiency with the need for unique and personalized user experiences.