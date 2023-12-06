The Changing Landscape of Healthcare Marketing in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

The realm of healthcare marketing is being revolutionized the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), transforming how healthcare marketers connect and engage with their target audiences. According to recent insights shared during Hootsuite’s annual Social Trends 2024: Healthcare webcast, experts have highlighted the primary concern of healthcare companies regarding their social media return on investment (ROI) to be the resources required to maintain a multi-platform presence.

One of the key takeaways from the webcast was the need for marketers to proactively embrace new features, updates, and changing demographics to maintain an effective online presence. An overwhelming 57% of survey respondents expressed struggling with this aspect, while 63% felt completely overwhelmed their numerous tasks and responsibilities.

The integration of AI technology also presents new challenges for healthcare marketers. Hootsuite’s projections suggest that healthcare organizations will significantly increase their use of AI for customer support activities 375% in the coming year. Furthermore, an anticipated 356% intend to leverage AI for image editing. However, a consumer survey revealed that 62% of respondents expressed hesitancy in engaging and trusting content generated AI applications. Many found it difficult to discern between real and artificial content online.

Notably, healthcare organizations displayed confidence in the ROI potential of LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook, while steering clear of Pinterest, Threads, and Twitter/X. As per trends observed Hootsuite, 64% of healthcare marketers consider engagement as the top metric for demonstrating ROI. However, achieving high engagement rates remains a challenge due to factors such as post type and frequency. Despite 79% of healthcare organizations being active on LinkedIn, around half of them post only once a week or less.

Hootsuite predicts LinkedIn to emerge as the new healthcare hub on social media. A significant proportion of Gen Z, comprising nearly 80%, expressed interest in following companies and organizations on LinkedIn for health-related information. This social media platform is expected to serve as a valuable resource for the upcoming generation, with approximately 40% of them planning for careers in healthcare.

In addition to connection, social media users also crave entertainment value. Over half of the surveyed consumers emphasized the importance of organizations being relatable on social media. Conversely, 34% perceived excessive self-promotion as a major turn-off.

Lastly, privacy, compliance, and regulation were highlighted as major hurdles for healthcare social marketers. A significant majority, 63%, acknowledged that industry regulations make their job more challenging. While compliance rules rank as the top safety concern for over half of healthcare companies, 47% have implemented corporate policies regarding employee social media posts.

As the landscape of healthcare marketing continues to evolve in the AI era, it is crucial for organizations to stay abreast of emerging trends and challenges while leveraging the right social media platforms to effectively engage their target audience.