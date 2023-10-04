Add Personalized Cover Art with AI to Your Posts

Artifact, an AI-powered news app, has introduced a new feature that allows users to generate personalized cover art for their content using AI. This feature aims to create eye-catching images that enhance storytelling.

Pioneered the co-founders of Instagram, Artifact initially focused on aggregating news and links from the internet. However, with the addition of features like direct sharing and content personalization, it is evolving into a rival for platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

The latest update of Artifact on iOS and Android includes the new AI-generated cover art feature. Users can access it creating a post, clicking on the “+” icon in the photo frame, and selecting “Create with AI.” They can then type up a description or keywords to guide the AI in generating an image that aligns with their content. Users can also specify a particular style, genre, or medium, such as “anime” or “digital art.” If the generated image is not satisfactory, users have the option to revise their prompts or try new ones.

This cover art feature is just one among the many AI-powered capabilities recently added to Artifact. The app also utilizes AI to summarize articles, identify clickbait, and even read news articles aloud using celebrity voices.

Artifact’s new feature provides users with the ability to add visually appealing cover art effortlessly. With its customizable options, users can create artwork that complements their content and makes it more engaging.

