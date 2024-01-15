Artifact, the AI Curated News App, Closes after One Year

After just one year on the market, Artifact, the personalized news app curated AI, is shutting down. Co-founded Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, former Instagram founders, the app aimed to address the challenges faced the news industry and overwhelmed users. However, in an announcement on Medium, Systrom stated that the market opportunity for Artifact was not significant enough to justify further investment.

The app, which launched in January 2023, initially served as a feed of curated news and AI-generated content. However, it quickly expanded to include features such as customizable profiles, comment threads, and a voting system. This shift towards content creation brought about concerns regarding moderation, as Artifact tried to strike a balance between delivering news and providing an engaging user experience.

Despite early praise from both news professionals and users, Artifact struggled to keep up with popular social media platforms. The AI buzz that surrounded the app in its early days began to fade, and it became challenging for Artifact to compete with the constant stream of content on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

The decision to close Artifact is a reminder of the challenges faced startups in the ever-evolving tech landscape. Systrom acknowledged the importance of making tough decisions early on, even if it means discontinuing a product that has a dedicated user base. He expressed his hopes for technology to find ways to support and preserve the institutions of journalism in the face of an industry in crisis.

While Artifact may be closing its doors, the lessons learned from its brief existence will undoubtedly contribute to the ongoing efforts to innovate in the news industry. As AI continues to shape various aspects of our lives, there will always be new opportunities for ideas that seek to reimagine how we consume and engage with news.