Instagram Co-Founder Kevin Systrom Shuts Down AI-Powered News App, Artifact

In a surprising move, Kevin Systrom, co-founder of Instagram, has announced the shutdown of Artifact, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered news app. This decision comes just a year after the app’s launch, leaving users and partners disappointed.

Artifact was introduced in January as a personalized news reading app with advanced features such as AI-powered article summaries, the option to comment on articles within the platform, and the ability to identify and rewrite clickbait articles using AI technology. However, despite these innovative features, the team behind the app has decided to go their separate ways.

Systrom explained the reasoning behind the closure in a blog post, stating that the market opportunity for Artifact was not substantial enough to justify further investment. While the app had garnered a loyal user base, it ultimately did not attract enough attention to sustain growth.

“We have built something that a core group of users love, but we have concluded that the market opportunity isn’t big enough to warrant continued investment in this way,” Systrom stated. “Making the tough decision to shut down Artifact is often better for everyone involved.”

As the shutdown progresses, the functionality of the app will be gradually reduced. Effective January 12th, users will no longer be able to add new posts or comments, but their existing posts will remain visible on their profiles.

Artifact was often compared to Google Reader, an RSS newsreader that Google terminated in 2013. Both platforms aimed to personalize the news reading experience using machine learning algorithms.

The announcement of the app’s closure has elicited mixed reactions from users and industry observers. Some expressed disappointment, while others humorously noted that the Artifact news app was reporting on its own demise.

While Artifact may not have reached its full potential, its influence on the future of personalized news experiences is undeniable. The shutdown serves as a reminder that even with cutting-edge technology and a dedicated user base, the market can be unpredictable and challenging to navigate.