Appeal to Promote Responsible Social Media Usage

Srinagar Police has put forth an appeal urging people to refrain from sharing and spreading provocative and misleading content on social media platforms. This move comes ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 370, which is being announced a 5-member bench headed Justice DY Chandrachud.

The police department took to Twitter to issue a statement, urging the general public to avoid posting or sharing any content that could incite or provoke others. They specifically called out instigative and misinformation content, as well as rumor-mongering. Srinagar Police emphasized the need for responsible social media usage during this sensitive period.

Furthermore, Cyber Police Kashmir has also released an advisory for netizens, urging them to exercise responsibility when using social media platforms. The advisory emphasized the importance of refraining from uploading or sharing sensitive content, including rumors, fake news, hate speech, and defamatory material. They further cautioned against the propagation of terrorist and secessionist ideologies, urging social media users to avoid spreading false narratives.

In light of these developments, it is crucial for individuals to verify the accuracy of any information they come across before sharing it. The circulation of incriminating content without verifying its factual basis should be avoided. If any such content is encountered, individuals are encouraged to immediately report it to the Cyber Police Kashmir instead of sharing it with others.

Let us all strive to promote responsible social media usage, ensuring that our online activities contribute to a peaceful and informed society.