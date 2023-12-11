Police Crack Down on Social Media Misuse Ahead of SC Verdict on Article 370

Summary: Jammu and Kashmir Police has taken strict action against individuals for spreading rumors and uploading hateful content on social media platforms ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Article 370. The police have booked five people in the past two days for their involvement in either uploading ‘hateful content’ or spreading rumors. District magistrates and police have warned against the sharing of militant propaganda or unverified news in the past weeks. The police have urged the public to remain vigilant about the misuse of social media and have stated that legal action will be taken against individuals who attempt to vitiate the environment and create public order issues.

In recent days, the Jammu and Kashmir Police brought charges against several individuals for their activities on social media platforms. In Baramulla district, legal proceedings were initiated against Bilal Ahmad Wani, who uploaded videos containing inflammatory and seditious statements. Similarly, in Budgam district, action was taken against two individuals for spreading rumors, and in Ganderbal district, two individuals were charged for uploading and sharing hateful content.

The police have emphasized the importance of verifying information before sharing it on social media. They have cautioned against the dissemination of propaganda or news related to terrorist organizations without proper verification. District magistrates and senior police officials have held meetings to discuss the anticipated situations leading up to the Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 370. They have urged preventive and punitive actions against those who mislead, spread misinformation, or misuse social media.

The crackdown on social media misuse is in response to the growing concerns about the spread of false information and the potential for inciting violence or unrest. With tensions running high ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict, the police are taking proactive measures to maintain peace and harmony in the region. The public is encouraged to use social media responsibly and report any instances of hate speech, rumors, or misinformation to the authorities.

As the verdict on Article 370 approaches, the Jammu and Kashmir Police are determined to ensure the safety and security of the region closely monitoring social media platforms and taking necessary legal action against those who violate the law.