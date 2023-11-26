India Bounces Back with a Thrilling Victory against Australia

Team India’s pacemaker Arshdeep Singh, along with his teammates Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi, experienced a tough day on the field during the first T20I against Australia. All three players were dismissed without scoring a single run, a stark disappointment for the team. However, Arshdeep Singh lightened the mood sharing a humorous Instagram story, adding a touch of levity to the situation.

In the opening over, Gaikwad faced an unfortunate mix-up with his partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, resulting in a run-out before even having a chance to play a single delivery. Meanwhile, Bishnoi and Singh were run out in the final over, sacrificing their wickets to maintain a strike for Rinku Singh, who eventually led India to a thrilling victory on the last ball.

Despite a formidable total of 208/3 posted Australia, courtesy of an incredible century Josh Inglis, India’s batting lineup demonstrated their resilience. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan propelled India’s chase with a remarkable 112-run partnership, followed a crucial cameo from Rinku Singh. With a fierce determination, India achieved their highest-ever run-chase in T20Is, securing a remarkable victory two wickets.

This victory comes just days after India’s heartbreaking loss to Australia in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final, held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Australia’s triumph marked their record-breaking sixth trophy win. The upcoming clash between India and Australia on November 26, Sunday, promises to be an intense battle as both teams aim to gain an advantage in the ongoing T20I series.

FAQs:

1. Who were the players dismissed without scoring in the first T20I between India and Australia?

Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ravi Bishnoi were dismissed without scoring in the first T20I.

2. What contributions did Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan make to India’s victory?

Suryakumar Yadav scored 80 runs, while Ishan Kishan contributed 58 runs to India’s successful run-chase.

3. Who hit a century for Australia in the first T20I?

Josh Inglis scored a century, with a blazing knock of 47 balls, for Australia in the first T20I.

4. Where was the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final held?

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final took place at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

5. How many trophies has Australia won in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup?

Australia has won a record-breaking six trophies in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.