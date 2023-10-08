Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko Faces Backlash for Supporting Israel on Instagram Story

Arsenal fullback Oleksandr Zinchenko faced criticism from fans after sharing an Instagram story expressing his support for Israel following the recent attack Hamas militants. However, due to the backlash he received, Zinchenko had to delete the post shortly after.

The attack Hamas militants on Israel resulted in the deaths of over 300 people and left more than 1,600 injured. Palestine also reported 232 fatalities and 1,700 injuries in the conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war in response to the attack.

Despite the situation, Zinchenko openly showed his support for Israel on his now-deleted Instagram story, writing, “I stand with Israel.” However, many fans were quick to criticize him for his stance, questioning why he was involving himself in politics. Some fans also referenced his previous public outcry over the invasion of his home country, Ukraine, Russia.

Following the controversy and fan backlash, Zinchenko removed the post from his Instagram story. The response from fans indicates that there is a strong belief that mixing politics with professional sports is not a favorable combination.

In other news, Zinchenko expressed his excitement about the upcoming Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City. As a former City player, Zinchenko is looking forward to the match, highlighting the tough challenge that City presents for Arsenal.

During an interview, Zinchenko acknowledged that Arsenal has not had a successful record against Manchester City in recent years. The Gunners will be hoping to break their losing streak against the 2022-23 treble winners and demonstrate their strength as title contenders.

Zinchenko also praised the Emirates Stadium, where the match will take place, expressing his appreciation for the enthusiastic fans and the quality of the pitch. With the support of the crowd and their positive energy, Zinchenko believes Arsenal can overcome tough moments during the game.

The clash between Arsenal and Manchester City is a highly anticipated event for fans, who are hoping that their team can finally secure a victory against the reigning champions.

