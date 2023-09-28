Arsenal Could Sign Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen in January, Says Kevin Campbell

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has suggested that the Gunners have a chance to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen during the January transfer window. Osimhen, who scored an impressive 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances last season, is considered one of the best strikers in the world and has attracted interest from top European clubs.

However, after Napoli posted controversial videos on social media, Osimhen is reportedly considering taking legal action against his own club, raising doubts about his future. This has caught the attention of clubs like Chelsea, who have long been linked with the Nigerian forward.

According to Campbell, Arsenal need to acquire a prolific striker in January to challenge the likes of Manchester City for the Premier League title, and he believes Osimhen could be a potential option. Speaking on Sky Sports News, Campbell emphasized the importance of having a reliable goalscorer, particularly with the pressure of the Champions League.

Previous reports suggest that Napoli would only consider bids in excess of £120m for Osimhen in January. Arsenal would likely need to offload several players to meet such a price due to financial fair play regulations. However, the controversy surrounding Napoli’s social media posts may create an opportunity for the Gunners to sign the talented striker this winter.

Sources:

– Sky Sports News