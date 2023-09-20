Arsenal vs PSV: Possible Lineup Hint for Champions League Clash

Arsenal fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their club to the Champions League after a seven-year absence. Tonight, they face PSV in what is expected to be a thrilling showdown. As the anticipation builds, the Arsenal social media account has been active, and it appears they may have dropped a lineup hint for the match.

The pre-match graphic posted on Twitter Arsenal includes the image of Declan Rice, suggesting that the midfielder could be involved in the game against PSV. While this does not guarantee that Rice will start, it is often an indication that he will play some role in the match.

Rice has been a key player for Arsenal this season, starting in every game and impressing under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta. With Thomas Partey sidelined due to injury, Rice has stepped up and performed well in his absence. It is therefore anticipated that he will be in the starting lineup once again.

Teammate Gabriel Jesus has praised Rice for his contributions, saying, “He comes to help and he’s doing an amazing job, he helps a lot on the pitch with and without the ball. I think it’s not easy when you first come here and you play straight away, but he is doing very well and I am very happy with him.”

However, there are several other midfield players vying for a starting spot, including Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, and Fabio Vieira. With only three midfield positions available, there will be tough competition for a place in the lineup.

As the countdown to the match continues, Arsenal fans eagerly await the official lineup announcement for the clash against PSV. The team selection will undoubtedly play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the match and whether Arsenal can begin their Champions League campaign with a victory.

