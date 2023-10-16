Arsenal’s Loan Update: Patino’s Ambitions and Updates on Loan Players

In the midst of the international break, Arsenal’s loan army has had a quiet week with no fixtures being played in the major leagues. While first-team players aim to catch the eye for a potential permanent move, young talents like Charlie Patino have also been making headlines. Patino, in an interview with the Daily Mail, spoke about his ambition to follow in the footsteps of academy graduates such as Bukayo Saka and break into the Arsenal senior squad. He finds inspiration in William Saliba, who went out on loan and returned to showcase his qualities at the club.

As for the updates on Arsenal’s loan players, Marquinhos, currently playing for Nantes in Ligue 1, has been called up for the Brazil U23 squad for the Pan American Games. This could result in him missing up to three Nantes fixtures if Brazil reaches the final rounds of the tournament.

Goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson made his first appearance in over two weeks, playing for Iceland in their 1-1 draw with Luxembourg. Unfortunately, Iceland’s chances of qualifying for Euro 2024 remain uncertain. Kieran Tierney, on loan at Real Sociedad, is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, but he has extra motivation to recuperate quickly as Scotland has qualified for the European Championships next summer.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, another loaned player, is currently dealing with an injury and expects to be out for two months. Arthur Okonkwo, who had back-to-back clean sheets for Wrexham in League Two, suffered a defeat as they were beaten Salford. Okonkwo is also one of the senior Arsenal players who may leave on a free transfer next summer.

Lastly, Nuno Tavares, who recently picked up an injury, was unable to make Nottingham Forest’s matchday squads for their draws against Brentford and Crystal Palace. He will be looking to utilize the international break to regain his place in the squad.

Overall, Arsenal’s loan players are gaining valuable experience and making their mark, while also facing their fair share of challenges. Only time will tell how their loan spells will shape their future at the club.

Sources: Daily Mail, football.london