Luton’s Albert Sambi Lokonga Out for Months with Hamstring Injury

Luton Town’s midfielder, Albert Sambi Lokonga, is set to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury. The 23-year-old, who is on loan from Arsenal, sustained the injury during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Wolves. Lokonga expressed his disappointment on Instagram, stating that he will now focus on his recovery.

Lokonga’s performance in his first few games for Luton had been promising, and manager Rob Edwards had high hopes for the Belgian midfielder. Edwards described Lokonga’s start at the club as “really positive” and believed he could play a crucial role in helping Luton climb out of the relegation zone.

Unfortunately, Lokonga’s injury will force him to miss out on valuable playing time. It is estimated that he will be sidelined for at least two months, although the exact length of his absence is yet to be determined.

Luton Town has struggled since their return to the Premier League, accumulating only one point from their first five games. However, their upcoming match against Burnley, who are also winless this season, presents an opportunity for Luton to secure a much-needed victory.

It is a setback for Lokonga, who was eager to make an impact at Luton and prove himself as a valuable asset on the field. The midfielder had joined the club on loan to gain regular game time and showcase his skills.

