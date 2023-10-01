Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe Responds to Eddie Nketiah on Social Media

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has shown support for teammate Eddie Nketiah on social media following their victory against Bournemouth. Both players were part of Arsenal’s 4-0 win, with Nketiah playing a crucial role in the game.

Nketiah started the match and displayed an impressive performance, despite not scoring himself. His relentless pressing, pace, and ability to evade defenders caused problems for Bournemouth throughout the game. Nketiah played a vital role in the first goal and won a penalty that led to the second goal.

After receiving criticism for his performance in the recent North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, Nketiah’s display against Bournemouth silenced some of his critics. In response to the victory, Nketiah took to Instagram, writing “Big away win, let’s keep pushing!”

Smith Rowe, another academy graduate like Nketiah, commented on the post with a simple one-word response: “playaaa.” While Smith Rowe only came on for the final ten minutes of the match, he showed glimpses of his quality during that time. Although he didn’t find the back of the net, Smith Rowe’s shot was expertly saved the Bournemouth goalkeeper.

Smith Rowe faces tough competition for a regular spot in Arsenal’s starting XI, with players like Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Fabio Vieira, and Kai Havertz currently ahead of him in the pecking order. However, if Smith Rowe can return to his best form, he has the potential to be a valuable asset for manager Mikel Arteta this season.

In conclusion, Emile Smith Rowe showed support for Eddie Nketiah’s performance on social media after their victory against Bournemouth. Smith Rowe himself displayed promising moments during his brief appearance in the match. Despite facing tough competition, Smith Rowe has the ability to make a significant impact for Arsenal this season.

Sources:

– Arsenal FC via Getty Images

– Personal knowledge and research.