Sreesanth Accuses Gambhir of Being a “Fixer” During Legends League Cricket Clash

In a recent clash during a Legends League Cricket encounter, former Indian fast bowler Sreesanth alleged that his former teammate Gautam Gambhir accused him of being a “fixer.” The incident took place in an Eliminator match between Indian Capitals and Gujarat Giants, and it resulted in a heated exchange between the two players. Sreesanth, who was previously banned for his involvement in the IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal, had his ban reduced to seven years in 2019 the Supreme Court of India.

Following the match, Sreesanth took to Instagram to talk about the incident in detail and accused Gambhir of using disrespectful language towards him. Gambhir responded cryptically on his social media platforms, writing, “Smile when the world is all about attention!” While some former teammates supported Gambhir’s post, Sreesanth responded with a lengthy and vehement message expressing his loss of respect for Gambhir.

Sreesanth condemned Gambhir for his conduct, stating that he had exceeded the boundaries of a sportsman and a brother. He questioned Gambhir’s authority to label him a fixer and criticized his verbal abuse of the umpires. Sreesanth expressed his disappointment in Gambhir’s behavior, mentioning that he used derogatory terms multiple times and continuously tried to provoke him.

In response to the incident, the Legends League Cricket announced that they would conduct an internal investigation and take necessary action against any player found guilty of misconduct. The head of the code of conduct and ethics committee, Syed Kirmani, emphasized the importance of upholding the spirit of cricket and sportsmanship.

This clash between Sreesanth and Gambhir highlights the tension that can arise between former teammates and the impact of accusations on their relationship. The Legends League Cricket is dedicated to maintaining the integrity of the game and ensuring that any misconduct is dealt with strictly. Ultimately, both players will need to find a way to move forward from this incident and focus on their respective careers.