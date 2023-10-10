ANSA Launches WhatsApp Channel for News Updates

ANSA, the leading Italian press agency, has launched its official WhatsApp channel, providing news, analysis, photos, videos, and podcasts directly to users on the popular messaging platform. To subscribe to the channel and stay up-to-date, users simply need to go to the Updates section of the app on their smartphones, click the + symbol next to the Channels option, search for ANSA, select ANSA.it, and hit the Subscribe button in the top-right corner. Make sure to enable notifications clicking on the bell icon.

Unlike interactive chat groups, the ANSA WhatsApp channel is a one-way communication channel, allowing users to receive information without divulging their phone number or name. Although users cannot actively participate in discussions, they can anonymously react to updates.

ANSA’s decision to launch a WhatsApp channel reflects the growing popularity of the messaging platform as a source of news and information dissemination. With over 2 billion monthly active users worldwide, WhatsApp offers a convenient and accessible platform for ANSA to reach a wider audience.

By joining the ANSA WhatsApp channel, users can access a diverse range of content, including breaking news, in-depth articles, visually engaging photos and videos, and informative podcasts. This initiative aims to cater to the preferences and habits of modern news consumers who increasingly rely on their mobile devices for news consumption.

ANSA continues to adapt to the rapidly changing media landscape expanding its presence on social media platforms. The launch of the WhatsApp channel will further strengthen ANSA’s ability to deliver news and engage with users, ensuring that they stay informed on the go.

Sources:

– ANSA