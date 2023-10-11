ANSA launches its WhatsApp channel: Stay updated with the latest news, deep dives, photos, videos, and podcasts

ANSA, the leading Italian press agency, has now expanded its reach to the most widely used messaging platform introducing its WhatsApp channel. By subscribing to the channel, users can receive news updates, in-depth articles, captivating photos, engaging videos, and informative podcasts directly on their smartphones.

To join the channel and stay constantly updated, simply navigate to the “Updates” section within the WhatsApp app on your smartphone. On iPhone, it can be found in the bottom bar, adjacent to the options for Chat, Calls, Community, and Settings. On Android, it is located at the top of the screen. Click on the “+” symbol next to the “Channels” category and select “Find channels.” Enter “ANSA” in the search bar, choose ANSA.it, and click “Subscribe” in the top-right corner. To ensure you receive notifications, make sure the bell icon in the top-right corner is activated.

It is important to note that the ANSA WhatsApp channel is not interactive. Although users can add anonymous reactions, it is a unidirectional channel designed solely for receiving information. By following the channel, users can remain anonymous, as no one will have access to their phone numbers or names.

ANSA’s WhatsApp channel provides a convenient and efficient way to consume news and media content. With access to ANSA’s comprehensive coverage, users can stay informed about the latest happenings in Italy and around the world. Whether you prefer reading articles, browsing through photos, watching videos, or listening to podcasts, ANSA has tailored its content to meet your diverse preferences.

Stay updated, stay informed, and enjoy the enriching experience of ANSA’s WhatsApp channel.

Definitions:

– WhatsApp: a popular messaging platform that allows users to send text messages, voice messages, make video and voice calls, share documents, media files, and more. It is available on both iOS and Android devices.

– ANSA: the first and leading press agency in Italy, providing comprehensive coverage of news and current affairs.

(Source: ANSA – no URL provided)