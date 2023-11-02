New Crackdown on Press Freedom in Turkey Sparks Concerns

Turkey is facing backlash from free-speech advocates over a recent increase in arrests of journalists on charges of spreading false information. The country’s main opposition party leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, voiced his concerns on social media, calling the detention of three high-profile journalists “hostility toward free media.” The journalists, Tolga Sardan, Dincer Gokce, and Cengiz Erdinc, were all detained under the “disinformation law” that was implemented last year. If convicted, journalists and social media users could face up to three years in prison.

The disinformation law targets individuals who allegedly spread false information about Turkey’s security in an effort to “create fear and disturb public order.” Ankara argues that this legislation is necessary for public protection. However, critics argue that it is a means of censoring dissent and stifling a free press.

The arrest of Tolga Sardan drew particular attention. Sardan, a journalist working for the news portal T24, was accused of publishing an article containing disinformation based on a non-existent report from the Turkish National Intelligence Agency. This led to an investigation the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office and subsequent banning of access to Sardan’s article.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) representative Erol Onderoglu expressed concern over the situation, stating that Sardan’s imprisonment will discourage other journalists from reporting on public authorities. According to RSF, more than 20 journalists, primarily local reporters, are currently being targeted under the “spreading false information” clause of the Turkish penal code. RSF’s 2023 World Press Freedom Index ranks Turkey 165th out of 180 countries.

This crackdown on press freedom has sparked outrage among journalist associations, as demonstrated their protests in Ankara demanding the release of Tolga Sardan. These associations argue that the Turkish government is trying to silence the press through censorship practices. Despite the pressures and threats, they remain committed to speaking out against corruption.

