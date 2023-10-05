Hazelbrook Middle School Evacuated After Bomb Threats

Last week, Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin, Oregon was evacuated due to bomb threats made to the school and the homes of the superintendent and board members. The threats were initially sparked a viral video on social media.

The Tualatin Police Department has since arrested a juvenile in connection with the threats. The Washington County Juvenile Department has received a law enforcement referral and has filed charges for disorderly conduct and telephonic harassment. However, due to privacy laws protecting teens, no specific details about the incident or the identity of the suspect have been released.

The joint statement from the Tualatin Police Department, Washington County Juvenile Department, and Tigard-Tualatin School District emphasized their commitment to community safety and their plans to address concerns raised parents and community members. Measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of students and staff at Hazelbrook Middle School and all TTSD schools.

The district received reports of concerning threats on September 28, but after working with the Tualatin police, they deemed the threats to be non-credible. However, on the morning of September 29, an email containing direct and detailed threats was received, including bomb threats to the school and the personal addresses of the superintendent and board members. This led to the evacuation of the school.

Classes at Hazelbrook Middle School resumed on October 3 after law enforcement determined that it was safe to do so. The district has stated that they will use evidence-based intervention practices to address troublesome youth and hold them accountable.

This incident highlights the importance of maintaining a safe and secure environment in schools. Threats and acts of violence have serious consequences, and it is crucial for authorities and communities to work together to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Sources:

– Tigard-Tualatin School District

– Tualatin Police Department

– Washington County Juvenile Department