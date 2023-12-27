Suspect Arrested in Morocco for Bomb Threats, Schools Close in Ontario

Summary: Moroccan national El Hachm El Moussi, 45, has been arrested in Morocco and charged with making bomb threats that resulted in the closure of several schools in Ontario, Canada. The suspect was apprehended Belgian police in Casablanca in connection with the threats made on November 1. No actual explosives were found, and the threats also included a demand for money in exchange for details about the alleged explosives. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) worked closely with Belgium authorities and their own criminal investigation branch to identify and apprehend the suspect. El Moussi faces charges of uttering threats, mischief, and extortion.

Following a series of bomb threats that rattled the education system, the Ontario Provincial Police has made a breakthrough in the investigation. Moroccan citizen El Hachm El Moussi, residing in Casablanca, has been taken into custody in connection with the threats that prompted the closure of schools in Ontario, Canada.

The threatening messages were received on November 1, leading the OPP to close several educational institutions and public facilities throughout the region. The messages not only indicated the presence of bombs but also demanded a ransom for information on the alleged explosives. However, no explosives were discovered or detonated.

In collaboration with the Belgian police, the OPP’s criminal investigation branch and cybercrime investigations team worked tirelessly to track down the suspect responsible for these disturbing threats. After a thorough investigation, authorities were able to identify El Hachm El Moussi as the prime suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

El Moussi is now facing charges for uttering threats, mischief, and extortion. As the case moves forward, consultation with the federal Department of Justice is underway to determine the appropriate jurisdiction for his trial at the Ontario Court of Justice.

It is important to note that these charges have not yet been proven in court, and the investigation is ongoing. The OPP and their international counterparts remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of the public.