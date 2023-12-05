Arrest Made in San Antonio Shooting Linked to Social Media App

San Antonio law enforcement has made a breakthrough in the investigation of the deadly shooting of Marcel Greenwood, thanks to the use of the popular social media app, Snapchat. Luz Rodriguez Pizano, a 22-year-old woman, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to the incident.

According to newly revealed documents, Pizano communicated with the victim through Snapchat, discussing plans to meet and exchange money for illegal substances. Investigators found evidence on the victim’s phone that linked him to Pizano, prompting further suspicion.

It is alleged that on March 30, Pizano was in a car with two other men when they entered Greenwood’s apartment and shot him without her knowledge. Pizano claimed that she had no involvement in the crime and was unaware of the assailants’ intentions.

However, detectives also discovered that Pizano had used the same Snapchat and Cashapp accounts to lure another victim into a robbery earlier in the day. When questioned the police, she denied her involvement and asserted that her phone had been stolen.

Despite her denials, investigators gathered enough evidence to build a case against Pizano, leading to her arrest. Police believe there may be additional suspects involved in the shooting.

Pizano is currently being held in Bexar County Jail on a $600,000 bond.

This case highlights the potential dangers of using social media apps for illicit activities and serves as a reminder to users to exercise caution and be mindful of who they interact with online.