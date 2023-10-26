Guelph Woman Arrested After Break-in at Childcare Centre

A recent incident involving a break-in at a childcare centre in Guelph has resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old woman. The incident, which occurred on October 9, involved a man and a woman who were captured on surveillance video breaking into a shed at a business near Woodlawn Road West and Nicklin Road.

The perpetrators were seen stealing two wagons and a tarp, which had been used to cover a sandbox. However, in a surprising turn of events, the man later returned the stolen wagons to the property in the early hours of the following day. The owner of the business took to social media and shared photos of the break-in, leading to several users identifying the woman involved.

Thanks to the assistance of the online community, the authorities were able to locate the 35-year-old suspect in downtown Guelph and subsequently arrested her for break and enter as well as theft under $5,000. This arrest comes after a 36-year-old man from Guelph had already been apprehended earlier on similar charges.

While break-ins remain a concerning issue in communities across the country, this incident highlights the power of social media in assisting law enforcement. The swift identification and subsequent arrest of the suspect were made possible thanks to the vigilance and cooperation of online users.

FAQ:

Q: What were the items stolen during the break-in?

A: The perpetrators stole two wagons and a tarp that was used to cover a sandbox.

Q: How were the suspects identified?

A: Several online users identified the female suspect after the owner of the business shared photos of the break-in on social media.

Q: Has the male suspect been arrested?

A: Yes, a 36-year-old man from Guelph was arrested before the arrest of the female suspect on similar charges.