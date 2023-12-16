Indonesia’s Social Shopping Market Flourishes with TikTok’s Support

The Indonesian government’s attempt to stifle TikTok’s ecommerce business has been thwarted the social media giant itself. In response to the ban on financial transactions on social media, TikTok has partnered with GoTo, Indonesia’s most valuable startup, to create a new ecommerce platform.

The collaboration, backed a $1.5 billion investment from TikTok, will merge Tokopedia with TikTok Shop, providing a legitimate ecommerce hub for vendors in Southeast Asia. This move ensures that TikTok vendors can continue their operations in one of the most lucrative markets.

Italy Takes a Stand: YouTube and Twitch Fined Over Gambling Ads

European regulators are once again cracking down on big tech platforms, but this time it’s Italy that’s holding YouTube and Twitch accountable. Italian authorities have imposed fines on the platforms, citing violations of national advertising regulations related to gambling ads.

YouTube has been fined 2.25 million euros ($2.45 million), while Twitch has been asked to pay 900,000 euros ($981,180). Additionally, the communications agency known as AGCOM is demanding the removal of 20,000 online videos promoting various forms of gambling.

Brazil Implements Crypto Tax for Overseas Transactions

Joining the ranks of Australia and Germany, Brazil has introduced a cryptocurrency tax. The tax, signed into law President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, applies to overseas transactions as well as investment funds, real estate, trusts, and platform-based earnings.

Starting in 2024, the tax rate will be set at 15%, highlighting the increasing trend of national governments taxing blockchain transactions, despite the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies.

AI-Generated Videos Spread Pro-China Messages on YouTube

While concerns about Chinese influence on social media platforms have centered around TikTok, it appears that YouTube is also being used to propagate pro-China messages. Reportedly, the New York Times has revealed that YouTube hosts a campaign of AI-generated videos spreading pro-China and anti-U.S. narratives.

Over 4,500 videos have been cataloged the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, covering topics such as tech companies and the Israel-Palestine conflict. Many of these videos deploy AI-generated avatars and scripted content, urging viewers to consider the authenticity of the information presented.

Nigerian Filmmakers Discover Success through YouTube’s Anti-Piracy Measures

Nigerian filmmakers, who have long struggled with rampant piracy, have found a solution in YouTube. By distributing their films exclusively on the platform, they are now able to take advantage of YouTube’s robust anti-piracy tools, mitigating the losses incurred through illegal distribution.

Creators like Seun Oloketuyi and actor Ibrahim Yekini have witnessed the positive impact of YouTube distribution, not only combating piracy but also expanding their reach both locally and internationally. YouTube has become a valuable platform for Nigerian filmmakers, protecting their intellectual property and ensuring their work reaches a wider audience.